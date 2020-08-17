CX Institutional Acquires 2,486 Shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 447.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 136.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,712,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,596,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061,818 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Centurylink in the first quarter valued at about $56,494,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Centurylink by 68.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,921,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,290 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,556,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,888 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 599.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,659,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,024 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CTL stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.93. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Centurylink had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centurylink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

