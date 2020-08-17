Crowd Machine Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week (CMCT)

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Crowd Machine token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bancor Network, HitBTC and BitForex. Over the last week, Crowd Machine has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $722,302.67 and $44,689.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crowd Machine Profile

Crowd Machine’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 tokens. Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crowd Machine is medium.com/crowd-machine . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

Crowd Machine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, BitForex, Bancor Network, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowd Machine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowd Machine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

