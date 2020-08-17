Critical Contrast: BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) versus Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:KALV)

BELLUS Health (OTCMKTS:BLUSF) and Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.8% of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of BELLUS Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BELLUS Health and Kalvista Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BELLUS Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Kalvista Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $28.33, suggesting a potential upside of 123.10%. Given Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kalvista Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than BELLUS Health.

Profitability

This table compares BELLUS Health and Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BELLUS Health -49,910.34% -48.37% -45.25% Kalvista Pharmaceuticals -229.45% -31.21% -27.25%

Risk and Volatility

BELLUS Health has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BELLUS Health and Kalvista Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BELLUS Health $30,000.00 13,419.12 -$7.01 million N/A N/A Kalvista Pharmaceuticals $12.69 million 17.86 -$29.12 million ($1.64) -7.74

BELLUS Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kalvista Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals beats BELLUS Health on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical development company, which engages in the research and development of products that provide health solutions and address critical unmet medical needs. Its products include BLU-5937, KIACTA, AMO-01, and ALZ-801. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products include KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating HAE. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

