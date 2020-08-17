Credits (CS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $39,378.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, Credits has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One Credits token can now be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, CoinBene, WazirX and IDEX. Credits has a total market cap of $6.34 million and approximately $39,378.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00031840 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000735 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,986,079 tokens. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, WazirX, Mercatox, Gate.io, COSS, Tidex, Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

