Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HLUYY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of HLUYY stock opened at $35.29 on Friday. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average is $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

