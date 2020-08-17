Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CARLSBERG AS/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of CABGY stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.54. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $31.47.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

