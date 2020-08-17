Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $380.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on COST. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.88.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST opened at $336.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $268.77 and a 52-week high of $345.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.73 and its 200-day moving average is $309.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.57, for a total transaction of $349,468.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,905,240.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,261,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,380 shares of company stock worth $10,885,129 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 1,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 1,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.