CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stake Raised by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 86,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,037,000 after purchasing an additional 259,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

In other CoStar Group news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total value of $1,998,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on CoStar Group from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $850.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $791.08.

CSGP opened at $830.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $748.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $674.24. The company has a quick ratio of 14.01, a current ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $939.00.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Featured Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.