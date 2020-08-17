Cortex (CTXC) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001150 BTC on popular exchanges. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $34.60 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00039748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $705.74 or 0.05860453 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015254 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00048664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Cortex Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.