Contrasting Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) & Mentor Capital (NYSE:MNTR)

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) and Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

This table compares Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and Mentor Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC 15.85% 11.85% 6.06% Mentor Capital -29.05% -40.17% -24.74%

This table compares Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and Mentor Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC $73.39 million 5.21 $31.76 million $1.54 8.07 Mentor Capital $4.33 million 0.48 -$3.44 million N/A N/A

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Mentor Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and Mentor Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC 0 2 4 0 2.67 Mentor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC currently has a consensus target price of $11.38, indicating a potential downside of 8.49%. Given Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC is more favorable than Mentor Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.1% of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Mentor Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mentor Capital has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC beats Mentor Capital on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector. Within technology the areas of focus include: Security, wireless communication equipments, network system and software, business applications software, conferencing equipments/services .big data, cloud computing, data storage, electronics, energy efficiency, hardware, information services, internet and media, networking, semiconductors, software, software as a service, and other technology related subsectors and within life sciences the areas of focus include: biotechnology, bio fuels/bio mass, diagnostic testing and bioinformatics, drug delivery, drug discovery, healthcare information systems, healthcare services, medical, surgical and therapeutic devices, pharmaceuticals and other life science related subsectors. Within growth capital loans it invests between $5 million and $50 million, for equipment financings it invests between $5 million and $25 million, for revolving loans it invests between $1 million and $25 million, and for direct equity investments it may invest between $0.1 million and $5 million (generally not exceeding 5% of the company's total equity). The debt financing products are typically structured as lines of credit and it invests through warrants and secured loans. It does not take board seat in the company.

About Mentor Capital

Mentor Capital, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies. The firm specializes in pre-IPO investments in Cannabis companies. In case of shelf IPO's, the firm prefers to invest in companies with sales greater than $40 million. It prefers to take significant position in its portfolio companies. The firm invests only in companies that have earnings. Mentor Capital, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Ramona, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.