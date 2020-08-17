Contrasting Akorn (ELGXQ) & The Competition

Akorn (OTCMKTS: ELGXQ) is one of 136 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Akorn to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akorn and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Akorn $143.37 million -$64.76 million -0.04 Akorn Competitors $1.41 billion $145.13 million 2.34

Akorn’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Akorn. Akorn is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.6% of Akorn shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Akorn shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Akorn and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akorn -44.65% -63.96% -13.26% Akorn Competitors -698.29% -73.39% -22.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Akorn and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akorn 0 0 0 0 N/A Akorn Competitors 1263 4078 6758 392 2.50

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 10.60%. Given Akorn’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akorn has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Akorn has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akorn’s competitors have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Akorn competitors beat Akorn on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Akorn Company Profile

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system. It also provides endovascular aneurysm sealing system (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, the company offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which allow physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of third party distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. On July 5, 2020, Endologix, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. It is in joint administration with TriVascular Sales LLC.

