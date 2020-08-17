Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 193.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 121.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. HSBC increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.32.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $176.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 978.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.55 and its 200-day moving average is $171.60.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $27,429,862.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 301,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

