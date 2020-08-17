Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Major Shareholder Sells $1,832,624.01 in Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 21,903 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $1,832,624.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $96,566,559.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sarah Bany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 12th, Sarah Bany sold 8,716 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $693,357.80.

On Friday, August 7th, Sarah Bany sold 15,337 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $1,155,029.47.

On Monday, August 10th, Sarah Bany sold 46,817 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $3,639,085.41.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Sarah Bany sold 35,660 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,744,037.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Sarah Bany sold 11,155 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total value of $827,924.10.

On Thursday, July 30th, Sarah Bany sold 131 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $10,676.50.

On Thursday, July 23rd, Sarah Bany sold 25,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $2,044,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Sarah Bany sold 355,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $27,494,750.00.

On Friday, July 17th, Sarah Bany sold 25,000 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $2,001,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Sarah Bany sold 25,318 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $2,008,730.12.

COLM stock opened at $80.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.61. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $102.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.75.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.11. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $316.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.43 million. Research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 270,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 21,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth $13,606,000. 41.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Columbia Sportswear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.30.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

