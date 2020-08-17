Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) CEO Purchases $270,000.00 in Stock

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) CEO Marc C. Ganzi acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00.

NYSE:CLNY opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.71. Colony Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,134,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 841,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,144,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 1,325.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 176,792 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 13.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 153,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 17,567 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Colony Capital by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 58,890 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLNY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

