COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

CCLAY stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

