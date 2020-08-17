Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) CEO Sells $2,013,271.68 in Stock

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 31,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $2,013,271.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,333,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,414,591.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $63.41 on Monday. Clean Harbors Inc has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.49.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.51. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Clean Harbors by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Atom Investors LP grew its position in Clean Harbors by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 23,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,118 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

