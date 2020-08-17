Citizens National Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $101.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $312.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

