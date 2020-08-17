Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Barrington Research

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CMPR. BidaskClub downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimpress presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.
Shares of CMPR stock opened at $95.39 on Monday. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.54. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37.
In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,625 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $260,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,241. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter worth $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 71.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
About Cimpress
Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.
