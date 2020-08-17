Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Barrington Research

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMPR. BidaskClub downgraded Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Cimpress from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cimpress presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $95.39 on Monday. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $40.80 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.54. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.37.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.38). Cimpress had a net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $429.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cimpress will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimpress news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 2,625 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $260,688.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,241. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter worth $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cimpress by 71.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.