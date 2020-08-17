Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cidara Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $3.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $163.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.88.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 970,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 64,608 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $873,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

