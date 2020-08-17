CIBC Raises Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to $35.50

Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $30.00 to $35.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Inter Pipeline stock opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.04.

