CIBC Raises Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Price Target to $233.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price target lifted by CIBC from $212.00 to $233.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boyd Group Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $232.20.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

BYDGF stock opened at $162.48 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $173.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.83.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.