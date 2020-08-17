CIBC Increases Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target to $12.75

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $11.25 to $12.75 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.75 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

SMMCF opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $10.51.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.