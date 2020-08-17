CIBC Boosts Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Price Target to $2.75

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of Storm Resources stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Storm Resources has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02.
Storm Resources Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.