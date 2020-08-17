CIBC Boosts Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Price Target to $2.75

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $2.50 to $2.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of Storm Resources stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Storm Resources has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02.

Storm Resources Company Profile

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

