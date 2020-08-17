Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 69.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,122,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $734,381,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,046,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $685,018,000 after buying an additional 35,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $184,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,705 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 245,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,186.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,119.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $918.86. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,203.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.21.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $783.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,059.20.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,723 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,033.44, for a total value of $2,814,057.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,085 shares in the company, valued at $8,355,362.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 517 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.13, for a total transaction of $547,570.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,431 shares in the company, valued at $76,713,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,066 shares of company stock worth $5,235,881. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

