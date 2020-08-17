Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Get Chimerix alerts:

CMRX has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Chimerix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of Chimerix stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.90. Chimerix has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 923.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimerix will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Chimerix by 8.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Chimerix by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 10,897 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chimerix by 348.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,290 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimerix (CMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.