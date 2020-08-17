CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

NYSE CIM opened at $8.83 on Friday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIM. FMR LLC raised its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 39.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 16.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 99,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 17.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 40.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 103,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 29,541 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.