Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPK. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet raised Chesapeake Utilities from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE CPK opened at $85.39 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $101.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average of $88.45.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.35%. On average, analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 48.09%.

In other news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

