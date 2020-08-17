Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.34. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $49.30.
Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile
