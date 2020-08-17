Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average of $33.34. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

