ChatCoin (CHAT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $131,717.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $131,717.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, BigONE, OKEx and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00051204 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,809.57 or 0.99206699 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000652 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00161520 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001347 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004519 BTC.

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BigONE, LBank, Binance, ZB.COM, OKEx, Coinnest, EXX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

