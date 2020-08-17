Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $8,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $214.49 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $221.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.22 and a 200-day moving average of $164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $682.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.70 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total transaction of $163,169.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Turner Kochevar sold 2,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.24, for a total transaction of $501,460.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,862.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,897. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $175.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $130.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.58.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

