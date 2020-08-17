ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Director Sells $935,550.00 in Stock

ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of ChannelAdvisor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $935,550.00.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $17.10 on Monday. ChannelAdvisor Corp has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The firm has a market cap of $484.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $37.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Corp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $18.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ChannelAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 60.9% in the first quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 506,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 191,750 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 23,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 24.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 63,658 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 247.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 324,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 231,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor in the second quarter valued at about $3,473,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

