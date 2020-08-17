Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Stock Position Cut by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Ceridian HCM worth $7,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Ceridian HCM news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total transaction of $122,360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $40,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,849,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,486,500 shares of company stock worth $168,526,615 in the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CDAY opened at $72.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.83 and a beta of 1.60. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 1.74%. On average, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDAY. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ceridian HCM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

