Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CX. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV to a sell rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $3.70 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cemex SAB de CV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.23.

CX stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. Cemex SAB de CV has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. Research analysts forecast that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CX. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cemex SAB de CV (CX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.