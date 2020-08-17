cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) PT Raised to $3.60 at Cantor Fitzgerald

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.80 to $3.60 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on YCBD. TheStreet upgraded shares of cbdMD from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded cbdMD from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 10th.

Get cbdMD alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN YCBD opened at $3.19 on Thursday. cbdMD has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $5.19.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.15).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of cbdMD by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in cbdMD by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 180,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in cbdMD by 57.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 530,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in cbdMD by 144.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 229,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in cbdMD during the first quarter worth $277,000.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.