Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: TAST):

8/8/2020 – Carrols Restaurant Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

8/6/2020 – Carrols Restaurant Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Carrols Restaurant Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Carrols Restaurant Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

6/30/2020 – Carrols Restaurant Group is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

TAST stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $377.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $368.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.72 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,064.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 17,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

