CARLSBERG AS/S’s (CABGY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CARLSBERG AS/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CARLSBERG AS/S currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Get CARLSBERG AS/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:CABGY opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.17. CARLSBERG AS/S has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for CARLSBERG AS/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARLSBERG AS/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.