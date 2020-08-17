CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells $1,453,600.90 in Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 51,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,453,600.90.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 10th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $686,714.60.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $734,706.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Langley Steinert sold 77,955 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $2,371,391.10.

On Monday, August 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $715,738.10.

On Friday, July 24th, Langley Steinert sold 24,011 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $600,034.89.

On Monday, July 27th, Langley Steinert sold 46,267 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $1,165,928.40.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $295,947.90.

On Monday, July 20th, Langley Steinert sold 16,377 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $405,658.29.

On Friday, July 17th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $291,025.44.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Langley Steinert sold 39,478 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $973,922.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.98. CarGurus Inc has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.04.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 341.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 941.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

