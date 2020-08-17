Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $507.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Camden National has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Camden National had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Camden National by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Camden National by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Camden National by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

