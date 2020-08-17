Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells and rents highly-engineered wellheads and pressure control equipment. Its products sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers’ wells. In addition, it provides field services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. The company operates primarily in the Permian, SCOOP/STACK, Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford and Bakken. Cactus, Inc. is based in HOUSTON. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Cactus from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays downgraded Cactus from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cactus from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded Cactus from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Cactus from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $24.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cactus has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 2.47.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cactus will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 42,076 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

