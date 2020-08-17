Caci International (NYSE:CACI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Caci International (NYSE:CACI) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CACI. Raymond James downgraded shares of Caci International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Caci International in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Caci International from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caci International in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caci International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $280.64.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $229.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. Caci International has a 52 week low of $156.15 and a 52 week high of $288.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.62.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.24. Caci International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caci International will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total value of $34,335.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,843. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 5,308 shares of Caci International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,397,437.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,769 shares in the company, valued at $13,365,954.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,271 shares of company stock worth $1,636,268 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Caci International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Caci International by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Caci International by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 46,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,993,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Caci International during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caci International during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

About Caci International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

