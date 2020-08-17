Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BVRDF shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bureau Veritas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $21.92 on Friday. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $28.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

