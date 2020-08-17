BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP Group (NYSE:MTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. It provides diversified and growing portfolio of royalties and streams. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is based in Vancouver, British Columbia. “

Get BRP Group alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BRP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MTA stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

BRP Group Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (MTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.