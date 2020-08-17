Brokerages Set USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) Price Target at $9.40

Shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on USAT shares. ValuEngine raised USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of USA Technologies in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of USA Technologies in a research note on Sunday, July 5th.

OTCMKTS USAT opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. USA Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 million. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that USA Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

