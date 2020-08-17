Brokerages Set Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Target Price at $26.43

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DOWLING & PARTN lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unum Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Unum Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2,496.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7,166.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 34.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Unum Group by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.40.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

