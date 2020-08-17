Brokerages Set Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) PT at $36.00

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on TENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

TENB stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. Tenable has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.23 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $121,388.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,480,266.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $419,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,349,471 shares in the company, valued at $37,758,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,627,090 shares of company stock valued at $209,369,521 in the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 26.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 620,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 128,135 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Tenable by 189.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 350,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 229,765 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 198.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 38,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

