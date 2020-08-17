Brokerages Set Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) Target Price at GBX 155.67

Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 155.67 ($2.04).

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTO shares. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on Mitie Group from GBX 43 ($0.56) to GBX 37 ($0.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Shares of LON MTO opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.50) on Friday. Mitie Group has a 1 year low of GBX 29.35 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 155.92 ($2.04). The firm has a market cap of $450.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 398.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 85.73.

In other news, insider Peter Dickinson sold 182,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43), for a total transaction of £60,265.59 ($78,788.85).

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.