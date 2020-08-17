Brokerages Set Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target at $20.60

Shares of Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Joint in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Joint from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of JYNT opened at $17.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.91 million, a PE ratio of 88.20 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Joint has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Joint had a return on equity of 51.80% and a net margin of 5.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Joint by 85.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joint by 42.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Joint by 120.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Joint in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Joint in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

