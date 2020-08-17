Brokerages Set Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) Target Price at $38.36

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FOCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $40.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

