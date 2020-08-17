Brokerages Set Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) PT at $75.29

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.29.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Davita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a report on Monday, April 20th.

DVA opened at $85.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.07 and a 200 day moving average of $79.62. Davita has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. Davita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Davita will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $47,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $31,248.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Davita by 609.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,391,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,328 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Davita by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,752,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,343,000 after acquiring an additional 556,781 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 2,124.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 457,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after buying an additional 436,752 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Davita by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,005,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,597,000 after buying an additional 407,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davita during the 2nd quarter worth $23,846,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Davita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

