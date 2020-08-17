Brokerages Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target at $13.21

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.21.

Several brokerages have commented on SUUIF. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

SUUIF opened at $9.16 on Friday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.